IND-SAT 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic; exam likely to be held in July, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Indian Scholastic Assessment or IND-SAT has been postponed to July. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 30 May. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that a new date for the exam will be announced soon.

📢Announcement

Considering the current #covidcrisis in the world & upon receiving requests from many international students, we have decided to postpone the IND-SAT exam that was initially scheduled for 30 May'20 to July'20.

The date of the examination will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/zBNzFvFawO — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 29, 2020

The minister posted that the decision for the postponement of the exam has been taken considering the current COVID-19 crisis and upon receiving requests from many international students.

As per a report in The Indian Express, IND-SAT is a standardised online test for students who are seeking scholarship with Study in India or SII. The medium of the paper is English and it constitutes multiple-choice questions which have to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper cover topics like Verbal, Logical and Quantitative Reasoning.

While Verbal constitutes 40 questions, Quantitative and Logical sections will have 25 questions each. Each question will carry one mark. There is no negative marking.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the IND-SAT exam in her union budget speech on February 1. According to her, the IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to Study in India.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the exam will be conducted across the various Asian and African countries. These include India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Nepal, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius and Zambia.