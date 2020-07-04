Income Tax Department extends deadline for filing IT returns for FY 2019-20 to 30 November

Earlier, the return on income earned between 1 April, 2019, and 31 March, 2020, was due by 31 July

The Income Tax (I-T) department of India has once again extended the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to 30 November 2020.

The announcement of the extension was made by Income Tax of India on its official Twitter handle.

"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the Income Tax India tweeted.

According to a report by Jagran English, the decision of extension of deadlines to file ITR for the FY 2019-2020 has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by NDTV, the return of income earned between 1 April, 2019 and 31 March, 2020, which was due by 31 July, can now be filed by 30 November.

Earlier this week, the IT department extended the deadlines for tax saving investment/payments for the financial year 2019-2020 up to 31 July.

Taxpayers are allowed a range of deductions against investment in life insurance, provident fund (Section 80C of the Income Tax Act) and health insurance (Section 80D) for the financial year 2019-20.

The IT department has also allowed assesses to claim deductions in capital gains arising out of investments, construction and purchases made till 30 September 2020.

A report by TOI mentions that the Centre has also extended the deadline of linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till 31 March, 2021.