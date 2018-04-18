Incidents like Kathua, Unnao rapes are 'shameful', says Ram Nath Kovind: 'Every citizen's duty to ensure safe environment'

Reacting to the brutal Kathua and Unnao rape incidents that have shocked the nation and the world alike, President Ram Nath Kovind said that none of our daughters should go through such brutality and it is every citizen's responsibility to ensure they get a safe environment to thrive in. The president was speaking at the convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir.

"After, 70 years of Independence if such an incident is occurring in any part of the country, it is very shameful. We have to think of what kind of society we are developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman in our country", Kovind remarked talking about the rape of an eight-year-old girl in the state's Kathua district in January this year which he termed as "heinous and barbaric".

Before the President's address, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the Kathua rape and murder case. "How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is something wrong with the society," Mufti said at the convocation event.

Kovind arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for a two-day visit amid heightened security. He was received by Governor NN Vohra and Mehbooba.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Muslim Okkutta in Mangalore had submitted an appeal to the president through Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil on Monday, demanding stern action against the culprits in Kathua rape and murder case.