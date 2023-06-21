In Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, man falls from train speeding at 110 km/hr; survives

A man had a narrow escape after falling on a railway platform from a high-speed train in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur this week. The video of the incident is now viral on social media platforms.

The shocking incident occurred at the Shahjahanpur Railway Station when a man fell on the platform from the Patliputra Express, which was running at a speed of 110 km/hr.

The man slid and rolled for several feet on the platform after falling from the train, while other passengers watched the dramatic incident happening.

Later, the man stood up and is reportedly unhurt.

It is unclear how the man fell from the speeding train onto the platform and managed to survive.

Recently, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a man from being run over by a train at a railway station in West Bengal. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In another incident, an elderly woman slipped while boarding a moving train and was saved by an alert cop in Mumbai.

