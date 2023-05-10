In UP’s Puranpur, school teacher submits fake Covid-19 positive report to get exemption from poll duty
When the officers checked the medical certificate, they found that she had edited the document of another person for seeking exemption from election duty and claimed to be Covid-19 positive
A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Puranpur area has been caught submitting a fake Covid-19 positive medical certificate just to get exempted from election duty in the upcoming municipal elections.
Ritu Tomar, who teaches in a primary school was dreading poll duty. She had been assigned the duty of polling officer II in batch number 3 at the pink booth in the municipal elections scheduled for May 11.
According to an administrative official, orders have been issued to file an FIR against Tomar posted in Pachpeda village primary school of Puranpur block.
“The teacher had given an application seeking exemption from election duty with a document certifying her as Covid19 positive,” CDO Pilibhit, Dharmendra Pratap Singh said on Wednesday.
When the officers checked the medical certificate, they found that she had edited the document of another person for seeking exemption from election duty, he said.
The CDO said he ordered Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amit Kumar Singh on Tuesday to register an FIR against the teacher in this matter.
