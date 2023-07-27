In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, man sleeps on a cot in his bedroom as crocodile rests under it all night

In a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, a man slept blissfully on a cot in his bedroom unaware that a huge crocodile was resting under it. In the morning, the crocodile was found in the bedroom and stunned family members did not know what to do.

The unusual occurrence happened at Lala Ram’s house near Bhira police station. When the family members woke up next morning, they were in for a rude shock. They found the crocodile resting under the cot.

Frightened out of their wits, they hurriedly left the house and spread the news among the villagers. A crowd gathered at once and the forest department and police were promptly informed.

But, it turned out that the police couldn’t reach the location for some time. Consequently, the villagers took it upon themselves to rescue the crocodile after nearly an hour and thirty minutes of struggle. They carefully secured the crocodile’s mouth with a rope and attempted to place it in a sack. By the time they succeeded in capturing the reptile, the officials arrived and took control of the situation.

Later, forest department staff took charge of the crocodile and released it into the Sharda River. The officers guessed that heavy rainfall and flooding in the river might have forced the crocodile to venture out of its natural habitat. Fortunately, no one was harmed and the crocodile was safely returned to its natural environment.

Undeniably terrifying though the incident was, the man was lucky to have escaped unhurt. The video of the incident quickly went viral and netizens also expressed their concerns about such situations. Nobody would want such an unexpected guest in their house, which is why it is essential to be cautious and immediately inform the authorities in case of any such sightings.