In this era of instant noodles, people expect instant justice: CJI NV Ramana
Judges have to sharpen their ideas and perception, expand their knowledge and become technology enabler, said CJI NV Ramana
New Delhi: Stating that from the test match we have moved to 20-20 format, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday noted that people don't realise that real justice will be a casualty if we strive for instant justice.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Administrative Block of Madras High Court and inaugurating the court buildings located in Namakkal and Villupuram districts, CJI Ramana said that judges have to sharpen their ideas and perception, expand their knowledge and become technology enabler, Bar and Bench reported.
"From the test match we have moved to 20-20 format. We prefer short duration entertainment over three hour long movies. From filter coffee we have moved on to instant coffee. In this era of instant noodles, people expect instant justice. But the people don't realise that real justice will be a casualty if we strive for instant justice," CJI Ramana said.
People look up to judiciary in times of distress, he said, adding that they firmly believe that their rights will be protected by the courts.
"It is important to contemplate how to improve the functioning of the judiciary and how to reach out to people to fulfill justice needs," the CJI said.
