In spirit of bipartisanship, PM Modi set to address 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event marking 10th death anniversary of late Harmohan Singh Yadav on 25 July, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Modi’s participation is in recognition of the great contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society. Harmohan Singh Yadav was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. He remained active in politics for a long time. His son Sukhram Singh Yadav was also a former Rajya Sabha MP.

About Harmohan Singh Yadav

Harmohan Singh Yadav was born on 18 October, 1921, in ‘Meharban Singh Ka Purva’ village of Kanpur. He entered into politics when he was 31 years old. He became village 'pradhan' in 1952. He served in various capacities including as MLC and MLA in UP from 1970 to 1990. In 1991, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time and served as a member of several parliamentary committees. In 1997, he was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the second time. He also served as the national chairman of 'Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha'.

Harmohan Yadav had close relations with Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia. He resisted emergency and was also jailed while protesting for farmer’s rights.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was an important leader of the Samajwadi Party and had very close relations with Mulayam Singh Yadav. After the death of Chaudhary Charan Singh, it was Harmohan who proposed to Yadav Mahasabha that Mulayam Singh Yadav should become their leader now. This led to a tremendous rise in the stature of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

With the help of his son Sukhram Singh, Harmohan Yadav established many educational institutions in and around Kanpur. Harmohan Singh Yadav died on 25 July, 2012.

1984 anti-Sikh riots and Shaurya Chakra

Six years before the 1984 anti-Sikh riots took place, Harmohan Singh Yadav and his family moved to a new place where most of the population was Sikh. Yadav had a good relationship with the Sikhs and would help them occasionally. During the riots, Yadav was at home with his son Sukhram. They had with them a rifle, carbine, and guns. When the infuriated mob approached their locality, they moved to the terrace and fired in the air, driving back the attackers.

Local Sikhs went to Yadav's house for shelter, and the Yadav family protected them from attack until the attackers were dispersed or arrested. For protecting the lives of the Sikhs, former Indian president Ramaswamy Venkataraman awarded Yadav the Shaurya Chakra in 1991, an Indian military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice.

This isn’t the first instance of PM Modi’s display of bipartisanship

PM Modi’s political journey has been full of several instances of display of bipartisanship.

The Yadavs

Even though Mulayam Singh has been his political adversary, PM Modi has always maintained excellent relations with him. PM has always wished him on his birthdays.

On Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's birthday I extend my greetings to him and pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2014

In February 2015, Modi himself went to Saifai, Uttar Pradesh to attend the wedding related function of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rajlakshmi.

Saifai (UP): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grand nephew Tej Pratap’s tilak ceremony pic.twitter.com/X0PFOSHVan — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2015

Recently, Modi called Tejasvi Yadav and enquired about Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health when he was not well. When PM went to Patna to inaugurate centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly, first thing he did was to enquire about Lalu’s health on meeting Tejasvi Yadav.

M Karunanidhi

In November 2017, Modi went to meet the then DMK president M Karunanidhi at his house in Chennai to enquire about his health. At that time, BJP ally AIADMK government was in power in Tamil Nadu and bitterness between DMK and AIADMK is well known but still, PM rose above politics and went to his house.

Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

H D Deve Gowda

PM has had very good relations with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. He has appreciated that PM Modi has always replied to his tweets and requests. When he went to the Statue of Unity, PM Modi praised him on twitter.

Deve Gowda had challenged Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that if the BJP came to power on its own, then he would resign from Lok Sabha. After all the celebrations were over, he sought an appointment with Modi, for which he agreed.

Met former Prime Minister Shri H.D. Deve Gowda pic.twitter.com/Hba3g4Bzw4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2014

When his car reached the portico of the Parliament, PM Modi himself came there to receive him. "I have had knee pain since then, which is still continuing. Whatever kind of person he is, that day when my car came to the portico, Modi himself came, held me by my hand and took me inside. This was for a person who had opposed him (Modi) so much," Gowda said.

Deve Gowda said that his respect for PM Modi increased manifold when he turned down his offer to resign from the Lok Sabha as PM told him that things said in the election campaign must not be taken to heart and his experience is valuable for other parliamentarians.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

In February 2021, PM Modi gave an emotional speech during the farewell of Rajya Sabha opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Speaking during the farewell, PM Modi choked up as he recalled an episode when the two were chief ministers.

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

“I will never forget Ghulam Nabi Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members,” an emotional PM Modi said. “I won’t let you [Ghulam Nabi Azad] retire, will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you,” PM added.

A PM displaying such emotions and choking up while recalling his contributions, for someone who was leader of his rival opposition party, speaks volumes of his statesmanship.

Sonia Gandhi

In August 2016, Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s roadshow in Varanasi was terminated midway after she reportedly fell sick. Sonia cut short her visit and left for Delhi on her doctor’s advice.

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

PM Modi wished for her speedy recovery. He also spoke to Priyanka Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit and enquired about Sonia Gandhi's health. PM Modi offered to send a doctor to treat her and a plane to fly the Congress president back to Delhi. Similarly, during her Gujarat visit, when there was a snag in her chopper, PM had enquired about her well-being. PM did all this for someone who has been a bitter adversary shows his bipartisan nature.

Naval Kishore Sharma- Ex Gujarat Governor

Between 2004 to 2009, when the entire Central government was against the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, he maintained extremely cordial relations with then Gujarat Governor Naval Kishore Sharma.

In July, 2009, Modi got emotional during Naval Kishore Sharma's farewell. "He (the governor) taught me the beauty of democracy and, in a way, he indirectly guided me to run the state like a father guides a son. I'll always remain his disciple. Panditji will retire from his post but will always remain a father figure for me.” Sharma praised Chief Minister Narendra Modi and said he was 'full of energy'.

Shri Naval Kishore Sharma added immense stature to the constitutional offices he held. I had great regard for him.May his soul rest in peace — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2012

When Naval Kishore Sharma passed away in October 2012, Modi especially visited Jaipur to pay his last tributes to him.

Pranab Mukherjee

Modi has very warm relations with former President Pranab Mukherjee. Modi wrote an emotional heart-warming letter to Pranab Mukerhjee on his last day at office as President. Pranab Mukherjee shared the letter and said that he was extremely touched by the gesture. Mukherjee in his book wrote he had very cordial relations with Modi during his tenure.

On the passing away of Pranab Mukherjee, Modi wrote a letter and shared his very personal expressions of grief pointing to a special relationship that the two had forged over the years.

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Both these leaders were from rival political parties. Both were from different regions and had different backgrounds and political journeys. Yet, at the top of the political hierarchy, the leaders displayed impeccable camaraderie and worked together in cohesion.

Sharad Pawar

Modi has good relations with Sharad Pawar even though he has been his political opponent.

Met the Hon. Prime Minister of our country Shri Narendra Modi. Had a discussion on various issues of national interest.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/AOp0wpXR8F — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 17, 2021

Modi has greatly valued and has always been willing to learn from Sharad Pawar’s knowledge and experience in the field of agriculture and cooperatives. He also went to his home turf Baramati twice.

Padma awards to opposition leaders

A unique aspect of the Padma awards in recent years has been that the government under the leadership of Modi has not shied away from giving the award to opposition leaders to mark their contributions. Modi has often stated that keeping politics aside, awards should recognize those who contributed to the great cause of India.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Padma Bhushan – 2022: INC leader, Former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Padma Bhushan – 2022: CPM leader, Former West Bengal chief minister

Tarun Gogoi, Padma Bhushan - 2021: INC leader, Former chief minister of Assam for three terms.

Tarlochan Singh, Padma Bhushan - 2021: Former MP from Rajya Sabha. Singh had served as press secretary to former President Giani Zail Singh

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Padma Bhushan – 2020: PDP leader, Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in a Congress-PDP government.

S C Jamir, Padma Bhushan – 2020: INC leader, Four-time chief minister of Nagaland. He also served as a Governor and he was a legislator in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Pranab Mukherjee, Bharat Ratna - 2019: INC leader, Former President of India who served many key roles in the UPA government.

Bhabani Charan Patnaik, Padma Shri – 2018: INC leader, Three-term Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. He was also an office-bearer of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sharad Pawar, Padma Vibhushan – 2017: NCP leader, Former Maharashtra chief minister and Union Defence Minister.

P A Sangma, Padma Vibhushan – 2017: NCP leader, Former Lok Sabha speaker.

Tokheho Sema, Padma Shri – 2016: INC leader, One of the senior-most Nagaland politicians and former leader of the Congress legislature party in the assembly.

