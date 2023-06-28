In Shahbad Dairy murder case, Delhi Police file 640-page chargesheet against Sakshi's 'boyfriend' Sahil Khan

Delhi Police has filed a final 640-page chargesheet against Shahbad Dairy murder case victim Sahil to the court on Wednesday.

Sahil Khan (20) alleged stabbed and killed his 16-year-old girlfriend multiple times last month. The brutal act was captured in CCTV camera.

Delhi Police had earlier said Sahil murdered his girlfriend after she allegedly wanted to end the relationship with him.

During the investigation, Sahil confessed that he planned over three days before killing Sakshi. It all triggered after a verbal spat between the two.

Police had further informed that on the day of murder, Sahil stalked the girl and waited for her in the lane where one of the friends lived.

The moment she emerged from a public toilet, he approached her and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Sahil even pounded her body with a stone slab.

As per reports, Sahil and Sakshi were allegedly in a relationship for couple of years. However, in the beginning of the month of May, the girl decided to call it off.

Sahil was angry as Sakshi began ignoring him and when he confronted her infront of her friends as well as demanded her to get back into a relationship, she rebuffed him and even her friends threatened to beat him up.

Sahil was also angry when he found another man’s name tattooed on Sakshi’s hand.

After murdering Sakshi, Sahil went to Rithala Metro station, where he dumped the knife. He then took a metro to Anand Vihar from where he took a bus to his aunt’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Sahil was arrested from his aunt’s house the next day.

