In possible mass suicide, 3 of family found dead in Kerala hotel
Cops said that a man, his wife and their daughter were found hanging inside the hotel room. A purported suicide note was found near the bodies which read financial issues forced them to take the extreme step
A three-member family, settled in Chennai, was found dead in a hotel room in Kerala’s Thrissur on Thursday. Police quoted sources saying that a purported suicide note was found near the bodies which read financial issues forced them to take the extreme step.
Cops said that a man, his wife and their daughter were found hanging inside the hotel room.
The hotel staff told the police that the family had checked into the facility some days ago.
The family had earlier told the hotel staff that they would check out from the room on Wednesday night.
The hotel employees made repeated attempts to call them but they did not get any response after which they informed the police, who rushed to the spot and entered the room, breaking open its lock.
A police officer said prima facie, it was a case of suicide.
“As per the ID cards recovered from the room, they were settled in Chennai. But, we are yet to find out their native place in Kerala,” he told PTI.
With inputs from PTI
A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669
