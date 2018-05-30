In Jakarta, Narendra Modi says India and Indonesia will double efforts to take bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2025

As India and Indonesia agreed to have a "shared vision" on maritime co-operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the two countries will double their efforts to make their bilateral trade reach $50 billion by 2025.

Issuing a joint statement with Indonesian president Widodo in Jakarta, Modi said, "This is my first trip to Indonesia. I would like to thank the Indonesian president for giving me and my delegation such a grand welcome."

Following Wednesday's bilateral summit, a number of agreements — including in the areas of maritime, defence, trade, and investment — were signed between India and Indonesia.

Speaking on the issue of terrorism, Modi said, "We are deeply saddened with the killing of innocent civilians in the recent terror attacks in Indonesia. India condemns such attacks and firmly stands with Indonesia during this difficult hour." He said that India and Indonesia face similar threats and should work together to fight terrorism.

Modi stressed that his visit to the nation was aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties. "The two nations have geo-strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region. We have considered this during our bilateral talks," he said. Modi arrived in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday on the first leg of his three-nation (Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia) tour to East Asia.

"For the development of Indo-Pacific region India and Indonesia have agreed to the same shared vision. India's Act East Policy and the vision of 'SAGAR' (security and growth for all in the region) matches President Jidodo's Maritime Fulcrum Policy," he said. He added that the two nations will double their efforts to take the bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2025.

Modi praised the cultural bond between the two countries. "There has been a strong cultural bond between India and Indonesia for many years now. We can learn a lot of things from each other. India-ASEAN partnership is such an important power that can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it," he said.

Modi met Widodo on Wednesday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta to hold informal discussion before their delegation-level talks.

Modi, who arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday night, was accorded a red carpet welcome on his arrival at the Merdeka Palace, one of the presidential palaces in Indonesia.

Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian community at the Jakarta Convention Centre and take part in an India-Indonesia CEOs Forum.

With inputs from agencies