In first meeting with Governor NN Vohra after resigning as CM, Mehbooba Mufti discusses J&K's development, security

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called on Governor NN Vohra in Srinagar and discussed important issues relating to the growth and development of the state.

Mufti the PDP president, called on Vohra at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

This was the first meeting between the two since Mufti resigned as the chief minister after the BJP pulled out from the coalition.

The spokesman said Mufti referred to certain important issues, relating to the growth and development of the state, which could not be finalised during her tenure and urged the governor to consider the same for early decisions.

Vohra discussed with the former chief minister the need for all political parties and social organisations to join hands for regaining the trust of the youth and strive for the restoration of normalcy, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a PDP spokesman said Mufti thanked Vohra for his guidance that he provided to her while running the affairs of the state during the difficult times.

She also stated that her party was hopeful that under Vohra's command, things in the state would not be allowed to go out of control and the situation was approached with care and caution.

The former chief minister also requested the governor that fear, panic, and harassment should be avoided and the rights of the peaceful citizens of the state protected, the spokesman said.

Mufti during her meet also stated that the cases related to the Article 35A and Article 370 were sub-judice at present and that her government had engaged the top lawyers to defend the state's special status in country's top court.

She expressed hope that the fight to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's special status would carry forward with the same zest.

About the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua, Mufti said the brutal act against the innocent child was not only condemned worldwide but voices for severe punishment to the culprits were also raised.

She maintained that the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir investigated the case well and filed the charge sheet without any delay in the court of law, the spokesman said.

“The case should be followed seriously and professionally so that the culprits are punished as per the law of the land,” said the PDP president.

Mufti also told the governor that there were apprehensions last year about the security of the Gujjars and Bakerwals living in the Jammu region and in that backdrop her government had ensured that the communities were not harassed and sense of security was restored on priority.

She also maintained that these communities had been living in the region for centuries and hence their legal and traditional rights of living there should be protected.