In countrywide operation, CBI raids 110 locations in 19 states in connection with 30 fresh cases of corruption, arms smuggling

New Delhi: In a countrywide operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said.

The operation is spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

Details of cases in which the searches are being carried out is being kept secret till the operation gets over, the officials said.

This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

