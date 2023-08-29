In Bihar mother sells minor daughter for Rs 2.5L to live with boyfriend in Delhi

A shocking incident has come to light where a woman hailing from Jharkhand allegedly traded her minor daughter to live with her boyfriend in Delhi. The 14-year-old girl was reportedly sold to an individual from Muzaffarpur, who is reported to be twice her age, and even married her.

According to sources, the deal involving the young girl was allegedly struck for a sum of two and a half lakhs, although the police is yet to confirm the exact amount.

The distressing episode unfolded around a year and a half ago. However, prompted by a complaint from the girl’s concerned grandfather and uncle, law enforcement successfully rescued the minor. Consequently, the accused mother, her partner, the minor’s spouse, and an accomplice involved in the transaction have all been apprehended by the police.

The minor’s account of the incident has been documented in an official statement submitted to the court. Additionally, a medical evaluation of the young girl has been conducted at Sadar Hospital, with the findings securely sealed.

The case is centered in the Gobarsahi area under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station in Muzaffarpur. The victim was married off to an adult male approximately a year and a half ago. The transaction, organized by a woman from Gobarsahi, led to the girl’s sale. Subsequently, the girl’s mother married her boyfriend in Delhi.

Originating from Jharkhand, the girl’s father had relocated to Muzaffarpur for employment purposes. Residing in a rented accommodation in Gobarsahi with his wife and children, tragedy struck the family when he passed away two years ago. The girl was just 12 years old at the time. Struggling to make ends meet after her husband’s demise, the woman became involved in a romantic relationship with a local youth. Although the youth agreed to marry her, he reportedly declined to assume responsibility for her daughter.

Providing insights into the case, ASP Awadhesh Dixit revealed that the girl’s grandfather had lodged a complaint with the Ratu police station in Ranchi. Consequently, a “Zero FIR” was filed there, and the case subsequently reached Muzaffarpur’s Sadar Police Station. Swiftly responding to the situation, the police conducted a prompt operation that led to the arrest of four individuals, including the accused mother.

The minor has been safely recovered and is currently in protective custody. A case has been registered against the individuals involved under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.