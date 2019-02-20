In aftermath of Pulwama attack, 26-yr-old NRI based in US raises over $800,000 to support families of slain jawans

In one of the most remarkable ways to support the families of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February, a 26-year-old NRI based in the US has managed to raise over $865,259 through Facebook's 'Fundraiser' feature.

Viveik Patel, currently living in Virginia, US, started the fundraiser on 14 February, the day of the attack, News18 reported.

Raising the issue on Facebook, Patel, originally from Gujarat's Vadodara, wrote that he wanted to send the money to the CRPF.

However, when multiple donations started pouring in the fundraiser, many doubted about how would Patel send the money to the people it was meant for.

Patel clarified with several updates on Facebook, saying that he contacted the Indian Embassy and hoped to connect with the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi to complete the procedure of transfer of funds. He ensured that the money will be handed to a government delegate to bring transparency in the process.

According to News18, the Consul-General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty confirmed that Patel indeed collected the funds and efforts were being made for a secured transfer of the funds to India.

The aftermath of the Pulwama attack saw the entire nation stand united in the mourning of the slain soldiers and in support of their families.

On Tuesday, the Kerala government announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of VV Vasanth Kumar, the CRPF personnel from the state who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also made the decision to meet the educational expenses of the 44-year-old jawan's two children — son Amandeep (5) and daughter Anamika (8).

The State Bank of India (SBI) Monday announced a special initiative for 23 CRPF soldiers out of the 40 killed in the attack.

"The 23 soldiers had availed loans from SBI and the bank has decided to waive all the outstanding loans with immediate effect," according to press release issued by the bank.

Many Bollywood celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar to Dijit Dosanjh, have contributed funds for the welfare of the families of the soldiers who died in the attack.

