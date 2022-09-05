In 27 yrs, this auto driver stole 5,000 cars & killed many, now gun-runner for banned outfits

Chauhan who used to work as an auto driver in Delhi began stealing cars in 1995. He killed some taxi drivers during thefts

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested smuggler Anil Chauhan who is dubbed “India’s biggest car thief.”

Chauhan has been accused of stealing over five thousand cars in a span of 27 years.

India’s biggest car thief’s crime trail

52-year-old Chauhan had lavish with properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and the North East, an NDTV report quoted cops as saying.

Chauhan who used to work as an auto driver in Delhi began stealing cars in 1995, the report added.

He used to steal cars from all over India and would smuggle them to Nepal among other locations.

Notably, Chauhan also killed some taxi drivers during thefts, the NDTV report quoted the police saying.

Chauhan who has 180 cases registered against him, later shifted to Assam where he got involved in smuggling. Goods he smuggled included rhino horns.

Central Distt Spl staff nabbed a criminal with 181 previous cases; a known smuggler of rhino horns, stole over 5000 vehicles from various parts of country. Was a Class I contractor in Assam govt. 6 desi pistols, 7 live cartridges,1 stolen car & bike recovered. #DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/WkrFuZSay3 — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) September 5, 2022

Who is Anil Chauhan & how was he caught?

According to an India Today report, Chauhan hails from Assam’s Tejpur.

He has been arrested by the police several times in the past, the report added.

In 2015, Chauhan was arrested by the Assam Police along with a Congress MLA, the report added.

According to the NDTV report, Chauhan has three wives and several children.

He was arrested from Delhi based on a tip-off that was received by a special staff, the India Today report added.

With inputs from agencies