IMT Ghaziabad land dispute comes back after 25 years to haunt institute; future of hostel hangs in balance

Ghaziabad: In a move which may become a cause of concern for over 800 students of IMT Ghaziabad business school, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has cancelled the land allotment of a part of the premier business school of north India.

According to GDA officials, a notice has been served to the business school for vacating the land measuring about 11,503 square yards, on which an illegal construction has allegedly been done.

The notice as seen by this reporter reads, “The land size of 11,583 square yards should be vacated within 15 days and handed over to the GDA or the business school should produce the lease deed or receipt of the land.”

According to the IMT website, the business school was founded by Mahendra Nath, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in 1970. The business school started its operations in 1980. The college website even claims that it is one of the best private business schools in India.

IMT caught between disputes?

According to the IMT Ghaziabad Director Dr Ashish Bhattacharya, the land for this business school was allotted in 1976-77 by the then Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and a piece of land which fell between the allotted pieces of land was disputed.

“The business school received an assurance from the GDA that the disputed piece of land will be allotted to the campus once the disputes are over. The dispute was basically between the GDA and farmers over land acquisition and the rate of compensation. The land was later allotted to the Lajpat Rai Education Society which runs the business school,” says Bhattacharya.

“Based on the records available with the education institute, I can say that the society started bargaining for the price after the land allotment once the dispute was over. Meanwhile operations were started by the business school on the same land,” Bhattarcharya adds.

‘Got the vacation notice 25 years ago’

He further said that the college started its operations in 1980 but in 1994, a notice by the GDA was served to the college asking them to either vacate the land or pay the demanded amount of money for taking the land on lease.

“Nothing happened even after 15 days and the operations were running smoothly and based on this, I can presume that there is a chance that the money was paid to the GDA, but the society has failed to produce and lease deed or receipt. There is a chance that the society has not paid for it but the college will try its best to retain the land,” he says.

The college director further adds that the education institute is very likely to knock the doors of the court as the matter is related to the future of about 800 students who are residing in the hostel which is constructed on that land.

“We are hopeful that the court will intervene and pass an order in our favour as the matter is related to an educational institute, and we are not doing any commercial activity on this land,” he says, adding that presently, 1,400 students are enrolled with the IMT Ghaziabad campus.

The college director also clarified that other than this, the college has not received any notice from any university, authority or individual.

The political plot

Complainant Rajendra Tyagi, who is a corporator in Ghaziabad and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that he had written a letter to the Principal Secretary Housing and Governor Ram Naik in this matter.

“The governor acting on my complaint had written a letter to the chief minister asking him for a CBI probe in this case. The Meerut University has also constituted a committee to probe this incident. This allotted land is also allotted for the Lajpat Rai College but not for the IMT. The IMT acquired this land and made this college,” Tyagi says.

Lajpat Rai College comes under Meerut’s Chaudhari Charan Singh University.

He further states that the 59045 sq yards of land on which this college is running were allocated to the Lajpat Rai College but not for the IMT and LR College has kept this land on mortgage in the Meerut University for permanent affiliation.

“The officers have cancelled the land allotment to save their services because nothing is possible without them. There is no title of this land and then the question as to how its map got passed by the GDA arises,” the BJP corporator alleged.

The BJP leader also said that the land belonged to the state-run Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) and he has all the necessary documentary evidence to prove that the IMT grabbed it through fraudulent means.

“The institute has been running its distance learning centre on the plot allotted to them by the UPSIDC whereas the main campus is built on this land which is owned by CCSU's Lajpat Rai College,” he claimed.

GDA secretary Santosh Kumar Rai confirmed that the land allotment has been cancelled and on being asked why it took them 25 years to cancel this allotment he said he was busy with the Supreme Court hearing at that moment.

(The author is a Lucknow-based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com)