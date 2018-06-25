Football world cup 2018

Parts of Maharashtra, eastern UP to witness increase in rainfall over next 48 hours, says IMD; monsoon in Delhi by 29 June

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 07:55:26 IST

New Delhi: An India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has revealed that less than 25 percent of the country received normal or excess rains till now, with the weatherman saying on Sunday that monsoon activity has revived over the weekend and is making a steady advance.

Central India and the north Indian plains, that have been witnessing a rise in temperatures, are likely to get some relief in the next two to three days, the meteorological department said. Conditions are becoming favourable for pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity over parts of northwest India from 27 June, IMD's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said.

The monsoon is expected to hit Delhi on 29 June, its normal onset date for the national capital. After making an early arrival on 29 May, three days ahead of its normal on-set date, the Southwest Monsoon battered the coastal parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and south Gujarat.

However, the overall monsoon deficiency stood at minus 10 percent.

Of the four meteorological divisions of the country, only the southern peninsula has recorded 29 percent more rains. The rainfall deficit was 29 and 24 percent in east-northeast and northwest India respectively. Of the 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country, 24 subdivisions have received "deficient" and "largely deficient rainfall". This means, less than 25 percent of the country has received "normal" or "excess" rainfall.

"The monsoon has revived from 23 June. It has advanced to Gujarat's Saurashtra (region), Veraval, Ahemdabad, and Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday. On the eastern side, it has covered the entire Assam, reached Jalpaiguri in north West Bengal and Midnapore in south West Bengal. The North Indian plains will receive pre-monsoon thunder showers on 27 June," Mohapatra said.

In the next 48 hours, the remaining parts of Odisha, West Bengal, some parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Maharashtra, and east Uttar Pradesh will witness monsoon showers, he said.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 07:55 AM

