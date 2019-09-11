You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal today; strong winds likely over southwest, west-central Arabian Sea

India Asian News International Sep 11, 2019 11:44:49 IST

  • Isolated places in Gujarat, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

  • Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to get heavy downpour

  • Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha

New Delhi: Isolated places in Gujarat, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal today; strong winds likely over southwest, west-central Arabian Sea

Representational image. ANI

Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to get heavy downpour. The weather office said heavy rainfall is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra, Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour, are likely to prevail over southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea.

Squally weather conditions are likely in the Gujarat region. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 11:44:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores