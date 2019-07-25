You are here:
IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places all over India, especially in North India, starting tomorrow

India Asian News International Jul 25, 2019 10:08:50 IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over northern parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh from Thursday.

Representational image. PTI

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over other parts of the country including Konkan and Goa, western Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, eastern Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Lakshadweep, coastal and south-interior Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Earlier today, rain lashed parts of the national capital bringing relief to the people from the muggy weather. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 29.2 degrees.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 10:08:50 IST

