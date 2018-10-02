IMD predicts cyclone-like conditions in Arabian Sea in first week of October; warns Kerala fisherfolk to keep off sea

The formation of a low-pressure system that could turn into a storm was predicted in the South East parts of Arabian Sea by the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The department also said that it is likely to gain strength on 7 and 8 October.

ANI reported that the Emergency Operations Centre instructed fishermen to not venture into the sea after 6 October.

Formation of a low-pressure system is likely in South East parts of Arabian Sea & is expected to gain strength on October 7-8. State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed fishermen to refrain from venturing into seas after October 6: MET #Keralapic.twitter.com/vRGK18VzvS — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Mathrubhumi quoted weather department director, K Santosh as saying that "the low pressure was being observed every few hours." There is a possibility for heavy rain (7 centimetres to 11 centimetres) on Tuesday, according to reports. A yellow alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

According to the IMD, the depression is likely to move north-westward away from Maldives, Lakshadweep, and Kerala towards the open Central Arabian Sea within two to three days since its beginning.

The Hindu Businessline reported that there are indications of the depression intensifying into a powerful cyclone, according to indications from global models. The report said, "But a weather tracker of the US National Weather Services sees a stray rain-head from the system moving along the West Coast of India to head right into Mumbai."

The Hindu reported that a yellow alert has been declared in Idukki district till 5 October, and for Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode on 5 October. However, an alert has also been sounded for Wayanad for 4 and 5 October, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is to be expected for Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad for 5 October.

A yellow alert is an indication that severely bad weather is possible in the near future and could affect people in the concerned area. Yellow means that there should be planning to factor in possible travel delays, or disruptions to day to day activities.

The Chief Minister's Office, Kerala put out a notice on Facebook to warn residents about developments in the weather. In the post, the CMO said, “Efforts were also taken to communicate this information to those who have already left for fishing with a plan for long duration sailing. Efforts will be taken to bring them back before 5 October."

“Those who are going from today are instructed to return before 5 October. The Fisheries department has also been directed to ready water ambulances and emergency rescue boats for emergencies,” added the CMO.

