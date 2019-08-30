You are here:
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala

Aug 30, 2019

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on Friday

  • The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy downpour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and East Rajasthan

  • Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather body added

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy downpour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and East Rajasthan.

IMD has stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe."

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather body added.

Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kilo metres per hour, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, central and southeast Bay of Bengal and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 08:53:59 IST

