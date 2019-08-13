IMD issues alert for extremely heavy rainfall in eastern Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan, Kerala and western Madhya Pradesh for Wednesday. The IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will take place at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh, coastal areas of Karnataka, Vidarbha and central parts of Maharashtra.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and some parts of southern Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

Fishermen along the western as well as the eastern coast have been advised not to venture into the sea due to the prevalence of squally weather.

Weather agency Skymet has said that monsoon rains will intensify in Uttar Pradesh due to the formation of a low pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to affect Odisha as well. Places like Sonbhadra, Chandoli, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Chitrakoot, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh and Banda in the eastern part of the state will witness moderate rains with a few intense spells during the next 24 hours. Rains are also likely in Meerut, Bareilly Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Kasganj, Bareilly, Kanpur and Badaun.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains are expected to continue in the southern cities of Chennai and Bengaluru.

The monsoon might remain subdued in the remaining parts of the country with nearly dry weather over west Rajasthan, southern Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu, the agency has said.