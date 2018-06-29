IMD forecasts widespread rainfall for Konkan, Goa today; Mumbai, Thane likely to witness heavy downpour

As the India Meterological Department (IMD) predicted widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa on Friday, several districts in Maharashtra — including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad — are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Isolated pockets in Sidhudurg and Ratnagiri districts are expected to witness rainfall under the "heavy to very heavy" category, according to the IMD forecast for Friday. Many places in central Maharashtra and a few in Marathwada will also experience rainfall.

Most areas in the Maharashtra, Konkan region, and Goa had received at least some rainfall activity on Thursday. Heavy rains had also lashed Mumbai and Thane district over the last weekend, leading to waterlogging in several places.

In South India, heavy rainfall is expected at some places in Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala on Friday. In the north, isolated pockets in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya,West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will experience heavy rainfall.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi

The Southwest Monsoon advanced to several states in the north and the northwest India, including Delhi on Thursday.

The National Capital received rains as monsoon arrived a day ahead of its schedule. The showers in parts of the city brought the mercury down even as humidity levels shot up — oscillating between 100 percent and 60 percent.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, a weather official told PTI.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded 20.4 millimetres of rainfall till 8.30 am. It received traces of rainfall till 5.30 pm and later in the evening as well.

In 2018, monsoon reached Kerala three days ahead of its normal onset date. It battered the western coast in the first half of the month.

The IMD has predicted that the Southwest Monsoon will cover the entire country in two to three days from Thursday.

The normal onset date for monsoon in Delhi is 29 June while it usually reaches Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, its last outpost in the country, on 15 July.

Meanwhile, monsoon arrived a week ahead of its schedule this year in Jammu and Kashmir, as intermittent light rains lashed several parts of the state, much to the respite of people reeling under sweltering heat.

The day temperature in the Jammu city fell by five notches to settle at 28.0 degrees Celsius, 9.7 notches below, normal for this part of the season, an official of the Met department was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, the downpour delayed the commencement of annual Amaranth Yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat said that heavy rains will continue over Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, while the rain intensity will increase over Uttarakhand from Saturday.

Heavy #rains to continue over #J&K for next 24 hours. Rain intensity will increase over #Uttarakhand from tomorrow. One or two extremely heavy spells are expected. #Land slides and #flashfloods are also possible. #UttarakhandRains @SkymetWeather — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) June 29, 2018

