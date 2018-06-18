IMD forecasts light rain, thundershowers for Delhi; heat wave to continue in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light rains and thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds during the day on Monday in Delhi-NCR.

"The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees," the weatherman said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 60 percent, Met department said.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in some parts of North West India. The temperature will come down by 2-3 degree Celsius in some parts of northern India and the heat wave is said to continue in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, Charan Singh of MeT department told ANI.

IMD has also issued fresh warnings for several other states. In its morning bulletin, the department said that heavy rains at isolated places are likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, sub­-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Punjab, North Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Heat wave conditions are likely at some places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, it said

With inputs from PTI