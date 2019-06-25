IMD declares onset of Southwest Monsoon for Mumbai, but prospect of water cut in city continues to loom large

Mumbai: The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Tuesday declared onset of the Southwest Monsoon for Mumbai, where, besides extreme humidity, the prospect of another water cut is looming large due to delay in setting in of rains.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on 10 June every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years.

If the monsoon fails to keep its date with Mumbai on Tuesday, the citizens might have to face another cut in water supply, a civic body official said.

"Monsoon onset declared over Mumbai today, covering entire Maharashtra today, by IMD," Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar, said in a tweet.

He also said the northern limit of the Southwest Monsoon is expected to cover not only Mumbai but also entire Maharashtra, besides some parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

When asked about the causes behind the longest delay in the last ten years in arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, an IMD official attributed it to the late onset over Kerala and Cyclone Vayu.

In 2009, monsoon had arrived on 27 June, nearly ten days behind schedule. The second-longest delay since 2009 was in 2016, when monsoon had arrived on 20 June.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said Mumbaikars might have to face another water cut if the monsoon doesn't arrive on Tuesday.

"The water levels in the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are fast depleting and almost 5 percent water is left in them. Any further delay in monsoon may spell trouble for the city as administration may have to impose further water cut," he said, adding that a 10 percent water cut is already in the force.

Mumbai's water supply comes from seven reservoirs: Modak Sagar, Tansa lake, Vehar lake, Tulsi lake, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna.

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water everyday to the residents of the island city and suburbs, which still falls short of the actual demand for 4200 million litres.

