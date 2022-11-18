Image of a bank slip goes viral for funny information inside it, internet in splits

The internet is a hub of entertainment with multiple videos and images shared widely for users on a regular basis. There are several instances when we come across various amusing videos and pictures focusing on animals, humans, and also on some interesting daily life activities. One such image has now surfaced on the internet where a deposit slip of a bank has grabbed the users’ attention and further left the internet in splits. The slip which has been shared on Twitter belongs to the ‘Indian Bank’ and has gone viral due to the hilarious data filled inside it.

As per the information visible on the slip, it shows a man writing his zodiac sign instead in the provided column for the amount in words. Social media users were amused and reacted with hilarious reactions.

Notably, this happened at the Moradabad branch of the Indian Bank where the individual went to deposit an amount of Rs 1,000 at the bank. However, while filling out the slip, he wrote ‘Tula Rashi’ meaning Libra zodiac sign in the ‘Rashi’ (amount) column.

Check:



Shared by a user named Anoop Kotwal on Wednesday, the tweet has gone viral. Adding laughing emojis, his caption read, “Kitne tejaswi log hai” (How smart people they are)

It is pertinent to note that the slip was still accepted despite by the mistake.

The post was widely shared and many took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “This is an attempt to get cheap popularity. After depositing money the ‘Libra’ term was added later.”

Withdrawing and depositing money in banks has become common nowadays. People often go to banks and deposit money into their accounts with the help of filing such deposit slips which seek details like the customer’s name, date, branch, account number, and amount among others.

While some people quickly manage to fill up the forms, there is also a section of people who find difficulty in filling forms and further end up putting in the wrong information. It seems like this is an example of one such incident.

