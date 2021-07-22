India

'I'm also Brahmin': Suresh Rain's comment sparks backlash on Twitter

After the cricketer made these comments, several social media users reacted strongly to the controversial remark

File image of Suresh Raina. Reuters

Cricketer Suresh Raina has caused a stir online after he said “I am a Brahmin” during his commentary of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Raina was asked by a commentator how he has embraced the Chennai culture as he has been seen wearing a 'veshti', dancing and whistling. In reply, the CSK left-hander said "I think I'm also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai,". The cricketer further said that he loves his team and the culture in Chennai

Raina is a batsman with the Indian Premier League team, Chennai Super Kings.

After the cricketer made these comments, several social media users reacted strongly to the controversial remark.

The video of his comment was shared by a user who questioned the fact that Raina replied to a question about Chennai culture by saying that he is a brahmin.

A Twitter user Sankul Sonawane said that while the athletes around the world are uniting for Black Lives Matter, the upper caste cricketers in India are being casteist.

Another user reacted to Raina’s video which has now been removed and said that he was proud of Raina, however, now he is sad about his ignorance.

Reacting to the video, one user also said that Chennai culture is usually projected as the Tamil Brahmin culture and perhaps Raina said that he is a brahmin to get closer to its fans.

Suresh, another Twitter user reacted strongly to the video and said that Raina should be ashamed of himself. He also said that it seems like Raina has never experienced the real culture of Chennai.

A Twitter user Uday shared a GIF from Bahubali of Katappa and said that Raina should not have used that word.

