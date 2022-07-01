'I'm a fearless person': Sanjay Raut reaches ED office for questioning

The ED has summoned the Rajya Sabha member for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

"I am a fearless person. I am fearless because I have never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency and I trust them completely," Raut told media here.

The agency had summoned Raut on 28 June, but his lawyer had sought some more time from the probe agency for his appearance, citing that he had to attend a meeting in Alibag in Raigad district that day.

Thereafter, the ED had issued fresh summons, asking him to appear before it on Friday.

The ED has summoned the Rajya Sabha member for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

