I'll stand tall,' says Bhopal CBSE topper losing both parents to COVID-19

Three months after her tragic loss, the 16-year-old Vanisha Pathak of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal scored 100 in her English, Sanskrit, Science and Social Science in Class 10 CBSE exams

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of many people in India. Among those who died were Jeetendra Kumar Pathak and Seema Pathak from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Three months after the tragic loss, 16-year-old meritorious student Vanisha Pathak received her CBSE class 10 exam score. She has been awarded 100 marks in four subjects including Science, Social Science, English and Sanskrit. Vanisha scored 97 marks in Mathematics in CBSE class 10 2021. She has become the topper of CBSE class 10 exams from Madhya Pradesh with 99.8 percent.

Vanisha has topped the exams in the city with two other students.

Speaking about her father, the 16-year-old board exam topper said that he wanted to see her studying at the Indian Institute of Technology or qualifying the Union Public Service Commission exam.

Vanisha considers that her father's dreams are hers now.

Her mother Seema died on 4 May and Jeetendra passed away on 15 May. Vanisha had last spoken to her mother on 2 May and to her father on 10 May.

As reported by NDTV, Vanisha said that her 10-year-old brother Vivan Pathak is the biggest source of motivation right now. "I need to do something," Vanisha said. She added that the memory of her parents keeps her motivated and will continue to motivate her.

Vanisha and her brother now live with their maternal uncle and aunt — Ashok Kumar and Bhavna Sharma. Her aunt describes the 16-year-old topper as a fighter.

She has now turned to poetry to express her emotions about the loss she has suffered. A line in Vanisha's poem rightly reflects the strength of the 16-year-old girl: "Won't let pain overpower me, and I'll stand tall."