IIT Madras starts application process for HSEE 2021; register for PG programme at hsee.iitm.ac.in
The IIT Madras HSEE 2021 exam is conducted for admission to five year integrated postgraduate programme offered by the Department for Humanities and Social Science
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has started the application process for HSEE 2021.
Candidates who are seeking an admission to the five-year integrated postgraduate programme being offered by the Department of Humanities and Social sciences in the institute can register online for the HSEE 2021 at the official website - hsee.iitm.ac.in.
The online application for the Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination, which is a national level entrance test that is held annually will continue till 15 March.
Here's how to register for the HSEE 2021 Online Application:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the website - hsee.iitm.ac.in.
Step 2: They need to click on the link 'Click here to Online Registration for HSEE-2021.
Step 3: Candidates need to read the information in the next window and click on 'Proceed To Apply Online'.
Step 4: They need to register with names, dates of birth, contact numbers and email addresses. A system-generated HSEE 2021 registration id and password will come which candidates need to use to login and fill the application form.
Step 5: Candidates need to pay the HSEE application fee and submit.
Here is the direct link for online application registration for HSEE 2021
The HSEE 2021 admit cards will be available for download from 12 May while the results are expected to be declared on 28 June. The admit card of HSEE 2021 will include details like name, roll number, exam centre details, instructions that need to be followed and schedule.
The exam has two parts, with the first part including English, Analytical and Quantitative Ability and General Studies, while the second part contains essay writing and general knowledge.
