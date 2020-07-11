IIT-Madras launches year-long research fellowship programme for undergraduate students

Students shortlisted for the Young Research Fellow Programme will be taught research skills and receive a monthly honorarium

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has introduced a year-long Young Research Fellow (YRF) programme. The course is inspired by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Super-UROP programme, reported The Indian Express.

Those who are studying in their third year of undergraduate course and pursuing a dual degree are eligible to apply for the YRF programme.

According to NDTV, around twenty students will get selected in the first year. Those who get shortlisted for the YRF will receive a monthly honorarium. They will get to participate in an interactive lecture series on research skills and be provided research guidance by the faculty of IIT- Madras.

The fellows will be motivated to get their findings published in reputed peer-reviewed international journals. The faculty will also encourage them to present their work at high-quality international conferences, for which they will be paid allowances.

The alumni batch of 1979 of IIT-Madras concenptualised this programme, reported India Today. They have worked on the programme’s structure, besides handling fund-raising, financial strategy planning and marketing for it. The batch will also be providing mentorship to the fellows.

“At a time when India is talking of self-reliance, this programme aims to create an interest in deep tech research among some of the best and brightest students in India,” India Today quoted Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT-Madras, as saying.

He also thanked the alumni class of 1979 for their contribution to the YRF programme. “The class of ’79 has championed a unique programme that is both timely and innovative,” he said.

Prof. Anantha Chandrakasan, Dean of Engineering, MIT, is credited for founding MIT’s Super-UROP programme. Chandrakasan also expressed views on the YRF programme, saying the involvement of undergraduates in research will help them in deeper learning and innovation.

IIT-M in June was ranked the best educational institute in the country, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 list released by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. It secured 85.31 points to get to the top.

The second and third spots were bagged by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, respectively.