IIT Madras designs India’s first motorised wheelchair Neobolt, priced at Rs 55,000

The wheelchair is a battery-operated vehicle that is capable of travelling at a maximum speed of 25 kmph

The country’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair has been designed and developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. The wheelchair can be used on roads as well as uneven terrains.

The wheelchair by the name NeoBolt, is a battery-operated vehicle that is capable of travelling at a maximum speed of 25 kmph. It is also powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that makes it move up to 25 km for every charge. The indigenous motorised wheelchair helps users with a safe, convenient, and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility.

Check out the wheelchair here:

According to The Hindu, this motorised wheelchair is an outcome of collaboration with hospitals and organisations that work with individuals with disabilities. This special wheelchair was designed by a team of professionals which was headed by Professor Sujatha Srinivasan, who is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras.

“The motor-powered attachment, NeoBolt, converts the wheelchair into a safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that we may normally encounter — drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient. And do this comfortably as it has suspensions to absorb the shocks. Products with features comparable to NeoBolt are available only in the global market and are at least three to five times more expensive,” Srinivasan said.

Giving an update on the price of the wheelchair, Srinivasan stated that it will be available to users at an approximate price of Rs 55,000.

Meanwhile, NeoBolt has been commercialised via a startup company titled as NeoMotion. This startup business was co-organised by Srinivasan and Swostik Sourav Dash in the city. Dash is also an IIT Madras alumnus and the CEO of NeoMotion.

These vehicles are customised for users and an EMI option is also available with them. So, individuals who are interested can pre-book the wheelchair by paying Rs 1,000.

NeoMotion has also developed and designed a personalised wheelchair called Neofly. It is designed to enhance health and lifestyle. Currently, more than 600 people in the country use Neofly and Neobolt.