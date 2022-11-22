Welcoming a baby into the world is definitely a great deal of matter for both the father and the mother. While a mother is expected to dedicate all her time to the newborn child, the father usually falls out to spend time with his newborn, owing to his work commitments and responsibilities. For working parents, while most companies extend long maternity leaves to female employees, male employees are only given a few days’ leaves which obviously isn’t enough and thus makes the father feel left out of his child’s early years. Though unsatisfied by this, a man took many by surprise after he decided to quit his high-paying job, just a few days before welcoming his newborn daughter to the world.

We are talking about IIT Kharagpur graduate Ankit Joshi who recently took the high call and resigned from his job in order to be able to spend more time with his daughter and further give more time to his family. His story has been shared on Instagram by ‘Humans of Bombay’ and is already going viral. However, it has received mixed reactions from people.

Man quits job for newborn child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)



As the caption of the post read, Ankit revealed that it was a dream coming true moment for him and his wife after they welcomed a beautiful baby girl. However, it was before her arrival that he had decided to spend all his time with her, which is beyond his “week-long paternity leave.”

“I knew the company couldn’t extend my leave. And so, I put in my papers–I called it a promotion to fatherhood & loved it! Life has been all about her since then”, he added.

Furthermore, he also added that many of his close friends and relatives opposed his decision but it was his wife Akansha who supported him.

Notably, the newbie father’s heartwarming story definitely struck a chord in many hearts. It also invited contradictory reactions from people. One user wrote, “As much as it is good and emotional to read…not everyone can afford it…”, while another person wrote, “Yess..paternity leave is equally important as maternity leave!!”

Another person came out in support and wrote, “We need more men like you to normalise this in India. I live in western Europe and here we call it parental leave after recovery of the birth-giving mother i.e., – both parents are eligible and it’s their choice how to divide it between them.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.