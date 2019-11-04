IIT Dhanbad jobs: IIT Dhanbad invites application for 52 vacancies of 14 non-teaching posts, check www.iitism.ac.in for details

IIT Dhanbad opens application for 52 vacancies | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has invited applications for the appointment of various non-teaching posts. There are a total of 52 vacancies available for 14 posts, including for an electrical assistant engineer, a civil assistant engineer, an electrical junior engineer, and a civil junior engineer, among others.

Candidates interested in viewing the same can check out the vacancies and registration form on the official website — www.iitism.ac.in.

The registration process started on 4 October and will end on 3 December.

The official notification for these vacancies can be viewed via this direct link — www.iitism.ac.in

The eligibility criteria along with the selection process for these posts has been mentioned in the PDF.

The last date to submit the online applications is 4 December, and the last date to submit the duly filled registration form with all enclosures in the office is 14 December.

Here is a list of all the available vacancies, as mentioned on the website:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 1 Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2 Junior Engineer (Electrical): 2 Junior Engineer (Civil): 1 Junior Superintendent (Security): 2 Junior Superintendent (Library): 2 Junior Technical Superintendent (Medical): 2 Staff Nurse: 6 Junior Superintendent (Hospitality): 2 Junior Superintendent (Sanitation): 3 Junior Technician (Civil/ Maintenance): 4 Junior Technician (Electrical/ Maintenance): 3 Junior Technician (Library): 6 Junior Assistant (Hospitality): 15 One post reserved for individuals who are deaf/hard of hearing

The age limit prescribed by the IIT for these posts is not more than 30 years. However, for SC, ST, OBC and handicapped candidates, age relaxation shall be admissible according to the norms given by the Government of India.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad which was formerly known as Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, was established in the year 1926. It offers several courses like BTech, MSc Tech, MSc, Integrated MSc (Tech)/MTech, dual degree in BTech and M Tech or MBA, along with full time and part-time PhD in Engineering and basic/earth/social/applied sciences, humanities and management disciplines.

