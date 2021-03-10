IIT-Bombay declares UCEED 2021 results at uceed.iitb.ac.in; here's how to check score

The exam for admission to Bachelors of Design (BDes) was conducted on 17 January, 2021. Candidates can take admission in participating institutions like IITs and other colleges that accept the UCEED score

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT B) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2021 on Wednesday, 10 March.

UCEED 2021 results can be checked on the website http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2021/. The exam for admission to Bachelors of Design (BDes) was conducted on 17 January, 2021. The candidates can take the following steps to check the results of the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2021/

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, you will find an option titled ‘UCEED 2021 Results.’ Click on the option ‘Candidate portal’ available below the result section

Step 3: A new window will open. Now click on ‘Login’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your details like email ID and password. Click on Login

Step 5: The result of UCEED 2021 will be available on this page

Step 6: Download your UCEED 2021 result

Step 7: Take a print out of the result file and keep it safely for future reference

Alternatively, UCEED 2021 candidates can also click on the direct link here and enter the credentials to check their results.

According to the information available on the official website of UCEED 2021, the first round of seat allotment will be on 10 April. The second round will be on 10 May while the third round will be on June 10, 2021.

There will also be a supplementary round 1 of seat allotment on 30 July. The supplementary round 2, which will also be the final UCEED 2021 seat allotment round, will be on 18 August.

The candidates can cancel or withdraw a provisionally alloted seat on or before 16 August to get the refund on acceptance fee after processing fee will be deducted from it.

