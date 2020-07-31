IISc UG Admission 2020: Deadline to register for BSc programme extended till 6 August; check iisc.ac.in

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or any equivalent exam in 2019 can apply for admission in BSc programme offered by the institute.

IISc UG Admission 2020 | The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has extended the deadline for filing online application form for Bachelor of Science programme till 6 August. Candidates can visit the official website- iisc.ac.in to apply.

“Last date for filling online application form for Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme is extended till 6 August 2020 (website closes at 23:59 hours),” the notification read.

According to a report by NDTV, earlier the last date to submit the online application was 30 June. It was later extended to July.

The application window started on 30 June.

General, Other Backward Class, and Kashmiri Migrant candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe category and Person with Disabilities will have to pay Rs 250.

According to a report by Zee News, the tentative date of the commencement of the next academic semester is September.

However, the actual start date of the semester and the date of admission will be announced on the website soon.

As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2020 released last month, IISc Bengaluru is ranked the second best educational institute in the country after IIT Madras..

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website - iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Admission tab and press My IISc link

Step 3: Click on Apply online tab on the new page you will redirected to

Step 4: Select Apply to UG programme

Step 5: If you are a new user, click on the new registration link and enter the required details

Step 6: Once registered, go back and enter your credentials such as e-mail address or application number, password

Step 7: Fill the application form and pay the fee