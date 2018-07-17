Football world cup 2018

IIFT to conduct entrance exam for MBA (IB) 2019-21 on 2 December; check iift.ac.in for details

India FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 13:52:24 IST

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will conduct the entrance exam of MBA (International Business) 2019-21 on 2 December this year. The detailed notification for the same is expected to be released later this month on the official website: iift.ac.in

Representational image. Getty images

MBA (IB) is a six trimester general management programme with a focus on international business.

To be eligible for the entrance, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Students in the final year of their graduation can also apply.

Candidates who clear the written entrance exam will be called for a group discussion and an interview in January-February, 2018. There is no age limit.

The admission test is a multiple choice objective type written test (in English), whose duration is two hours. It consists of questions covering english comprehension, general knowledge and awareness, logical reasoning and quantitative analysis.

Last year, the exam was held on 3 December, 2017.


