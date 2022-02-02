IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022: NTA releases scorecards; check iift.nta.nic.in

The shortlisted applicants will be eligible to appear in the group discussion and personal interview rounds

The scorecards of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) Exam 2022-24 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website. Applicants who appeared in the exam can check and download the scorecards on the official website - https://iift.nta.nic.in .

The NTA conducted the IIFT MBA 2022-24 exam on 5 and 23 December last year.

IIFT MBA (IB) scorecard 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1- Visit the official website of NTA - https://iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link - ‘Score-Card IIFT (MBA) 2022-24’

Step 3- Login on the page with credentials - Application Number and Date of Birth and then enter the Security Pin

Step 4- IIFT MBA 2022-24 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5- Download the IIFT MBA 2022-24 scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the IIFT MBA 2022-24 scorecard.

Earlier, the provisional answer key, question papers and response sheet were released on the official website. Applicants were allowed to challenge the answer key from 5 to 8 January this year. The raised objections against the answer key were studied by the experts' panel of the exam-taking authority.

The shortlisted applicants are eligible to appear in the group discussion and personal interview rounds.

The NTA postponed the IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022-24 in some cities due to the cyclone Jawad. The cyclone had affected cities like - Bhubaneshwar, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Kolkata, Cuttack, and Visakhapatnam.

NTA also conducted a re-examination of those applicants who could not complete their examination due to technical difficulties. The applicants appeared for the exam at Nagpur’s GH Raisoni School of Business Management. The pending exam was held on 23 December.

The Agency conducted the examination for admission to Master of Business Administration (IB) 2022-24 of IIFT.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of NTA - https://iift.nta.nic.in .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.