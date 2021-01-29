IIFT 2021: NTA releases Indian Institute of Foreign Trade entrance exam answer key at iift.nta.ac.in
If candidates want to challenge the answer key in case of any discrepancies, they can do so on the official website till 30 January
IIFT 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the IIFT 2021 answer key. The answer key has been released at the official website iift.nta.ac.in.
Postgraduate management students who appeared for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance exam can access the IIFT answer key. To do so, they have to enter their application number and password. The IIFT answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the entrance exam.
Here's how to download NTA IIFT answer key 2021:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the IIFT 2021 Answer Key link provided.
Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the Application Number and Password or Date of Birth in the Answer Key Link.
Step 4: Candidates next need to download the Answer Key for future reference.
In case of any discrepancies in the answer keys, candidates can challenge it until 30 January. Candidates will be able to calculate the expected marks as per the exam pattern provided.
The National Testing Agency conducts the IIFT entrance examinations for admissions to MBA (IB) programmes offered at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade campuses at Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada. Students who get shortlisted will be eligible to appear for group discussion and personal round interviews for MBA Selection.
