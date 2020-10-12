IGNOU to allow provisional admission for July 2020 session without qualifying exam result

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that it will allow the applicants of the July 2020 session to get provisional admission without having to produce the results of the qualifying examinations. This exception has been brought out only for this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university released a press statement saying:

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination process of all the educational institutions in the country has been affected and the declaration of result has been delayed. As a result of this, students aspiring to join higher education are not able to produce the results of their qualifying examinations.”

The release further said that IGNOU will be granting provisional admission to such applicants in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The open varsity has set a deadline of 31 December, within which students will have to submit their relevant documents, reported Times Now. There are some other conditions as well that the candidates must fulfil to get admitted to IGNOU.

Hindustan Times reported the criteria citing official sources. If any applicant was seeking admission in undergraduate courses, s/he must have appeared in the 10+2/ equivalent examination conducted by the respective school board in the year 2020, and their results must be awaited.

In case of candidates seeking admission into programmes for which the eligibility requirement is a bachelor's degree, they must have passed the 2nd year/5th semester of their bachelor's degree.

To prove the same, the students will have to submit their latest semester or year's marksheet.

Lastly, all applicants who are provided provisional admission shall be required to submit their pass certificate of the qualifying examination within 31 December, 2020. If they fail to do so, their admission will stand cancelled and the fee shall be refunded as per rules.