IGNOU TEE June 2021: Last date to submit assignment extended till 30 April

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of assignments for the term-end examination (TEE), June 2021. The new deadline is 30 April, according to a notification released on the official website http://ignou.ac.in/ on Wednesday, 31 March.

As per the notification, the date has been extended for all the programmes of the term-end examination. It has been issued to all the schools, divisions, centres, units and institutes of IGNOU.

While the deadline for submission of assignments for TEE June 2021 has been extended, the last date to re-register for January 2021 session was 31 March.

The undergraduate, postgraduate and other students of semester-based programmes were asked to register for the next year or semester through the IGNOU website.

Along with this, IGNOU is also accepting applications for the January 2021 session in Distance Learning (ODL mode). Candidates who wish to pursue courses through distance learning can apply for their desired programme by Thursday, 15 April.

Currently, the university has an active portal where students can submit online applications requesting a copy of answer sheets and re-evaluation for June and December 2020 TEE.

IGNOU had also invited applications for the entrance of the management programme through OPENMAT 2021, for the nursing programme through OPENNET 2021 and B.Ed entrance examination. Registration for these exams closed on 20 March. Candidates who would be qualifying in these examinations will get admission to the university’s January 2020 session.