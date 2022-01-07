IGNOU TEE December 2021 postponed due to rise in COVID cases, weekend curfews

The University has also extended the deadline for submission of assignments, internships, project reports, fieldwork journals, and dissertations till 15 January

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced that it has postponed the IGNOU TEE December 2021amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The exam was scheduled to be held from 20 January to 23 February 2022.

As per the official notification, the University has postponed the IGNOU TEE December 2021 until further notification. It took the decision in view of the alarming increase of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron and weekend curfews in several states.

"The students are advised to keep checking the varsity's website for examination related information and updates at frequent intervals," reads the official notification.

The University has also extended the deadline for submission of assignments, internships, project reports, fieldwork journals, and dissertations till 15 January.

Check the official notification here:

Postponement Notification Exam 2021 Dec. , 2022 pic.twitter.com/FbeEU1PnKK — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 6, 2022

IGNOU will issue the next schedule of the TEE December 2021 on its official website at least 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

The question papers of the IGNOU TEE December 2021 will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for some of the programmes including BTS/BDP/BSW/BCA, CBCS based bachelors and honours degree. The date sheet of IGNOU TEE 2021 is available on the official website of the University - http://ignou.ac.in .

For any queries, students are free to contact the University - datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

The students are advised to check the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University - http://ignou.ac.in - at regular intervals for any exam-related update.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the term-end examination from the IGNOU official website ignou.ac.in at least a week before the beginning of the exam. It is mandatory to carry IGNOU TEE December 2021 admit cards while reporting to the exam centres. It is to be noted that students will not be allowed to enter the exam halls without hall tickets.