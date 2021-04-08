India

IGNOU starts registration for overseas students in online courses for January 2021 session

The portal has been opened for NRI, FSRI and students from SAARC and non-SAARC countries

April 08, 2021
Representational image. Getty Images

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for overseas students who want to take admission in online courses. The portal has been opened for NRI, FSRI and students from SAARC and non-SAARC countries. Aspirants can visit the official website ignou.ac.in to register themselves for the January session of online programmes.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the website: http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Link for Online Programme Admission for Overseas Students (SAARC, Non-SAARC and FSRI, and NRI).’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Read all the instruction carefully on this page

Step 4: Now, click on the option ‘new registration’

Step 5: Enter your details on the new page, certify the declarations, enter the security key, and then click on ‘Register’

Step 6: Once registered, fill the application form and upload the required documents. Submit your application

Step 7: Download your application form for online courses

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

The university is offering as many as 16 courses to overseas students. The courses have been designed in a way that students can learn with the help of videos and associated materials. Some of the courses offered by IGNOU to overseas students are Bachelor of Tourism (BTS), MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies (MGPS), Post Graduate Certificate in Agriculture Policy (PGCAP) and Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLIS).

