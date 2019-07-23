IGNOU Results 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University declares June TEE result; check ignou.ac.in for scores

IGNOU Results 2019| Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the June Term End Examination (June TEE) 2019 result online. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check result at the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The June term-end examination was conducted between 1 June and 29 June, 2019 for 7,59,380 candidates. As per India Today, the university conducted examinations at 910 exam centres, including 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad.

Steps to check IGNOU Results 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page.

Step 3: On a new page, click on the term-end link and then click on ‘JUNE 2019 Exam Result’

Step 4: Enter your details in the provided field and hit submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

About IGNOU:

IGNOU is considered to be the largest Open University in India which offers students a chance to graduate in multiple courses through distance mode.

There are about 21 schools through which the university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.