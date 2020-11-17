IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Apply for 22 assistant registrar and security officer posts at ignou.ac.in; last date 10 Dec
Applicants for Assistant Registrar must have Master’s degree in any field with 55 percent.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, has released online notification for recruitment to fill 22 assistant registrar and security officer posts. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for IGNOU non-teaching recruitment 2020 on the official website: ignou.ac.in.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, the last date to register for the IGNOU recruitment 2020 is 10 December. Of the total vacancies, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21 vacancies of Assistant Registrar and one position for Security Officer.
As per Careers 360, the upper age limit of candidates applying for both the posts has been set as 42 years as on 15 November, 2020.
Those applying for the post of security officer should have Master’s Degree in any discipline and should be released Short Service Commissioned Officer.
Steps to apply for IGNOU non-academic recruitment 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University: ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that mentions IGNOU Non Academic recruitment 2020.
Step 3: Tap on apply online link.
Step 4: Provide all the details correctly and upload relevant documents in prescribed format.
Step 5: Fill all the mandatory information in the application form correctly.
Step 6: Check all the details carefully before submitting IGNOU recruitment 2020 application form.
Step 7: Take a print of the application form for future reference.
