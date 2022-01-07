IGNOU PhD admission 2021: Registration deadline ends today, check direct link here

Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration process for IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 will be closed today, 7 January by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who are interested and have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The online registration date was extended from 31 December to 7 January. Candidates should note that the deadline for payment of the application fee is till 8 January. Also, the changes or corrections can be done in the application form by the candidates from 9 to 11 January.

Follow these steps to apply for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ignou.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the IGNOU registration link that is made available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login details correctly and finally click on submit.

Step 4: As the form opens, applicants need to fill it up and make the required payment.

Step 5: Then click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Kindly, take a hard copy of the same for further reference

Here is the direct link to apply for IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period,” reads the notice.

Those interested can find the official notice here.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Candidates who are interested should hold a master’s degree from a university recognised by UGC with at least 55 percent marks in the relevant discipline. Or, can have its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale. In the case of SC, ST and OBC/Differently-Abled and other categories, candidates should have 50 percent marks, as decided by the UGC.

From the general (UR)/OBC-(NCL)/General EWS category, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, from Third Gender/SC/ST/PwD category, candidates are requested to pay Rs 800.