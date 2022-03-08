IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Exam: NTA releases answer key, check direct link here

For any assistance on raising objections against the answer key, applicants can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email at ignou@nta.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has put out the provisional answer key for IGNOU PhD. 2021 Entrance Examination on its official website. Applicants can check and download the answer keys by visiting the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU PhD 2021 answer key: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of IGNOU that is ac.in

Click on IGNOU PhD. 2021 Answer Key link available on the homepage

Enter login details and click on the submit button to download the IGNOU PhD answer key

After the answer key is displayed on the screen, take a printout of it for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the IGNOU PhD 2021 answer key.

“The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” read the notice.

The IGNOU PhD. 2021 Entrance Exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 24 February this year. The exam was held in 30 cities across the country in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

It is to be noted that the university will accept only online challenges against the answer key and any other medium will not be entertained.

Check the official notice here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.

