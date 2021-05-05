The re-registration is applicable only for the existing students of IGNOU who want to apply for next year or semester of a programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the re-registration window for the July 2021 session. Students, who could not apply earlier, can now do it by visiting the website ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The last date to apply for the session is 15 June. The news was announced on the official Twitter handle of IGNOU today (5 May).

The Re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened on the Samarth Portal https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt. The last date for receiving RR forms is 15th June 2021. — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 5, 2021

Interested candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit the website: ignou.samarth.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘IGNOU July 2021’ link

3. Register yourself by entering the required details

4. After registration, use your enrolment number and password to log in

5. Fill the application form

6. Upload all the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

7. Save a copy. If required, please take a printout

Click here for the direct link

The re-registration is applicable only for the existing students of IGNOU who want to apply for next year or semester of a programme. Hence, only undergraduate or postgraduate students can apply through this link.

In another notification, the university had recently announced the closure of all its offices, schools, regional centres and regional evaluation centres from 4 May till 10 May due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country. During this period, all the essential works will be carried out by the employees through online mode.

The online counselling of students will continue to be held as per the schedule. Further, all the teaching and non-teaching staff posted at various schools, regional centres and regional evaluation centres have been instructed not to leave their station without informing their respective authorities.

All other departments like the security, housekeeping, health centre and water and electricity departments will continue to be operational.