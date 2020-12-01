IGNOU opens link for re-registration for January session; candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started re-registration for the January 2021 cycle.
Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.
According to NDTV, the re-registration for MP, MPB and MCA programmes will commence in a few days. Re-registration is applicable for candidates who have already enrolled for a programme by the University.
https://www.ndtv.com/education/ignou-january-2021-cycle-re-registration-begins-details-here
The report added that students registered on the old portal will have to create a new account on the Samarth portal to ensure that their academic history is mapped correctly.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news/ignou-begins-re-registration-process-for-january-cycle-at-ignou-samarth-edu-156818
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: Once they, they need to click on admission.
Step 3: They need to then register using credential before filling in the form and making payment.
As per a report in Indian Express, once the admission form is filled up, candidates need to track the progress of their admission. A message will be sent to the mobile number and registered email id with the system once admission is confirmed.
